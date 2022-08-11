Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams, who suffered a torn ACL playing for Alabama in the College Football National Championship Game, has expressed optimism that he’ll be good to go for the start of the season. But the Lions are in no rush to put him on the field.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that the Lions aren’t planning to play Williams in Week One, and are instead planning to emphasize patience.

“We’re going to be very smart with him,” Holmes said. “He’s in a good place right now.”

The Lions traded up in the first round to draft Williams because they think he has great long-term potential. But they don’t want to take any chances with his knee in the short term, which means Lions fans may have to wait a while before seeing him on the field.

Lions not planning to play Jameson Williams Week One originally appeared on Pro Football Talk