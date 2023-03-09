The Lions get no compensatory draft picks for 2023

The NFL released the compensatory selections for the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday. As was expected, the Detroit Lions did not appear on the list of teams being awarded picks.

Compensatory pick are awarded to teams with net losses in free agency in the prior offseason, with the teams losing the most in contractual value earning the higher picks. Comp picks start at the end of the third round and stretch through the seventh round. They can also be earned by having minority coaches or front office personnel hired to qualified job promotions with another team.

The Lions were net spenders in free agency last offseason. Signing WR DJ Chark and S DeShon Elliott outweighed any free agent losses the team had following the 2021 season.

The San Francisco 49ers received six comp picks, including three in the third round. Arizona picked up the top comp slot, No. 96 overall.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire