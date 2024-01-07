Lions’ No. 70 Dan Skipper reports as eligible, catches pass
Dan Campbell can have a sense of humor a week after the officials’ blunder cost his Detroit Lions.
In Week 18, Campbell sent offensive lineman Dan Skipper — No. 70 — into the game with the Minnesota Vikings.
Skipper reported to the official that he would be an eligible player for a pass.
This time things went more smoothly than in Week 17 in Dallas.
Jared Goff threw a pass to Skipper, who caught it for a four-yard gain before being tackled.
.@danskipper70 showing off the hands 👐#MINvsDET |📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/qj9u4PZmGR
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 7, 2024