Lions’ No. 70 Dan Skipper reports as eligible, catches pass

Dan Campbell can have a sense of humor a week after the officials’ blunder cost his Detroit Lions.

In Week 18, Campbell sent offensive lineman Dan Skipper — No. 70 — into the game with the Minnesota Vikings.

Skipper reported to the official that he would be an eligible player for a pass.

This time things went more smoothly than in Week 17 in Dallas.

Jared Goff threw a pass to Skipper, who caught it for a four-yard gain before being tackled.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire