Lions NFL Draft grade: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama 24th overall

The Detroit Lions saw the first corner go off the board and shot up the board five spots to select the next best corner in the draft in Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Arnold projects as an immediate starter outside opposite of new acquisition Carlton Davis. A proven player who has anchored the Crimson Tide secondary the past two seasons, Arnold should be immediately productive in a rapidly improving Detroit defense.

With excellent length, physicality, production, and upside, Arnold is a home run pick for a Detroit team that was frantically searching for corners all offseason. Arnold is a steal all the way down at the 24th selection.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire