Lions NFL Draft grade: Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri 60th overall

The Detroit Lions double dip after snagging Alabama corner Terrion Arnold in the first round and snag a player that surprisingly fell to them in Missouri cornerback Ennish Rakestraw to help fill out a young and talented secondary in the Motor City.

Rakestraw does not project as an immediate starter given the amount of young talent in the Detroit secondary, but should see snaps regardless in a rotation or in lighter pass defense packages. This was a pick that was clearly thinking into the future, and should give the Lions time to mold Rakestraw and refine his game even further.

Long, physical, and aggressive, Rakestraw was one of the most productive corners in all of college football last season. With prototype size and length for his position at the next level and a level of tenacity that can’t be coached, Rakestraw should see the field as a starter sooner rather than later.

Grade: A

