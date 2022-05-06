Lions will have NFL’s 2nd-shortest travel distance in 2022

We won’t learn the exact order of the games on the 2022 NFL schedule until next week, but we do already know which teams the Detroit Lions will face. Detroit will have eight home games and eight road dates and the foes for all those games were revealed earlier this offseason.

Being centrally located and in a geographically tight division will help the Lions travel fewer miles than every other team but one in 2022. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers will traverse less total miles in the upcoming season than the Lions.

From a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the total miles and number of time zone changes for each of the league’s 32 teams:

Detroit has road games against NFC North division rivals Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota, as well as dates with both New York teams, Carolina, Dallas and New England. The Lions caught a travel-related break with the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks coming to Ford Field. Seattle will travel the most miles of any team.