The Lions named as the best free agency fit for only 1 player by ESPN

Free agency is coming soon, and that means projecting fits for players and teams. In their latest effort, ESPN identified what they believe to be the best landing spot for each of their top 50 free agents.

Despite some very appealing names and fairly obvious fits, only one player was judged to have his best free agent fit with the Detroit Lions. That would be cornerback Kendall Fuller, who played for the last several seasons with the Washington Commanders.

Here’s why they liked Fuller to the Lions,

The Lions allowed 247.4 passing yards per game last season, sixth most in the league. But bringing in a perimeter corner like Fuller could boost the whole profile of the Detroit secondary. With 16 career interceptions (10 in his past four years with Washington) and the savvy technique to play both man and zone, Fuller is a good fit for Aaron Glenn’s system.

As for outgoing Lions, Jonah Jackson is the only Detroit free agent who made the top-50 cut. Jackson’s best fit? The Washington Commanders.

