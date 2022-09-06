Lions name their captains for the 2022 season

The Detroit Lions players and coaches have voted for their team captains for the 2022 season. Six players will don the captain’s “C” on the jersey for Detroit.

On offense, quarterback Jared Goff and center Frank Ragnow earned the captaincy. Both have shown real veteran leadership not just at their position groups but across the entire offense all offseason.

Defensively, three Lions will share the captain duties. Veteran DT Michael Brockers, the only player on the roster over 30 years of age, was an obvious choice. Linebacker Alex Anzalone and safety Tracy Walker will also serve as captains.

On special teams, linebacker Josh Woods gets the nod. It makes sense for a player who earned his roster spot almost exclusively because of what he brings to the punt and kick units.

