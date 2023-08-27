Lions make more cuts in advance of the roster deadline

It’s a busy weekend at Detroit Lions headquarters in Allen Park. With the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline looming on Tuesday afternoon, the Lions continue to make some early cuts ahead of the deadline.

After letting go of veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington on Saturday, the Lions trimmed some more players. Tight end Daniel Helm and center Alex Mollette have been waived, per various reports.

Both Helm and Mollette were signed after training camp began, which made them longshot projections to begin with. Expect more cuts throughout the rest of the time before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Helm and Mollette are subject to waiver claims; Covington is not because he’s a vested veteran. Note that the waiver claim process does not start until Wednesday, after all cuts have been made.

