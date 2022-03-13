Lions mock offseason v5.0: The ‘what I would do’ edition

Now that the league year is about to change and free agency signing kicks off shortly, it’s time for the final update to the Detroit Lions mock offseason.

This is the fifth edition in the series that pulls together potential paths of action for the Lions. It encompasses roster moves with existing players, free agents signings, trades and a full mock draft.

The Lions preemptively executed one of the moves that has been a fixture of the previous editions when they announced that EDGE Trey Flowers will be released in a cap-saving move.

Lions mock offseason 4.0: Pre-combine edition

Lions mock offseason v3.0: Presenting the QB of the future

Lions mock offseason v2.0: The one with the trades

Lions mock offseason for 2022, first edition

Unlike the previous four potential pathways, this one is focused on what I would do if I were Lions GM Brad Holmes. It is not intended to be predictive of what will actually happen in the coming weeks.

Lions free agents to re-sign

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Lions already took care of one of the desired targets here, bringing back Josh Reynolds on a 2-year contract prior to free agency. Detroit also re-signed FB Jason Cabinda and LB Josh Woods before they hit the market.

The other pending free agents I’m bringing back:

OL Evan Brown (RFA)

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton

S C.J. Moore (for special teams/depth)

OL Will Holden (RFA)

A few words about those I’m letting walk…

I love Tracy Walker. I’ve consistently defended him against critics and was proud to see him play well in 2021. He’s a solid schematic fit and the Lions desperately need safety help. But I can’t justify paying Walker the anticipated market value of $7-8 million a season with his lack of impact plays in a very deep safety market, both in the draft and free agency.

Charles Harris is also worthy of strong consideration to return. I just don’t see the Lions being the highest bidder for his services and it’s not worth getting in a bidding war for a (so far) one-year wonder. See George Johnson. Anything less than $5 million for one year and I’m in on Harris. I think he can get double that elsewhere, unfortunately.

Story continues

Contract restructures/releases

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

With Flowers effectively gone and freeing up at least $10 million in the process, I’m less inclined to trim any other players. But I am still an advocate for restructuring Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s contract to pay the right guard more like a guard and less like a tackle. It’s a concept we explored in prior mock offseasons,

The Lions reward Halapoulivaati Vaitai for a very good season at right guard by converting $16 million of his remaining $25.3 million in salary over the next three seasons into a bonus. Detroit eases the bonus hit by adding two void years to the end of Vaitai’s contract.

I would still cut Will Harris and save $2.4 million in cap room. A No. 4 safety/No. 5 CB shouldn’t cost that much. Reserve guard Logan Stenberg’s time in Detroit comes to an end too, saving just over $700,000 at a position where the Lions found two UDFAs last season who outplayed anything Stenberg accomplished in two years in Detroit.

Free agents to sign

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

My goal in signing free agents is to upgrade starting spots, preferably long-term. I have very little interest in paying for role players or reserves, not before the NFL draft anyway.

I have three primary targets in free agency: Saints safety Marcus Williams, Packers linebacker DeVondre Campbell and Chiefs WR Byron Pringle. All have been featured in prior mock offseasons.

Williams is the best safety on the open market and a perfect fit for Detroit. His experience working under Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and his positional versatility are tailor-made for what Detroit needs at safety. He won’t be cheap with a projected $16 million-per-year contract. Williams should be worth every penny.

Campbell blossomed in his one season in Green Bay, earning All-Pro honors. But he’s quietly been one of the league’s most versatile performers in an off-ball LB role since 2019. Three seasons, three different teams (Atlanta and Arizona plus Green Bay) and above-average results in both run defense and pass coverage. Great fit in Detroit’s budding 4-2-5 base scheme.

If Pringle were a draft prospect in this class, he’d stand out. 6-foot-1, over 200 pounds, runs a flat 4.4 40, excellent agility and strength testing. The fact he’s got three years of experience already should elevate his profile, but he’s decidedly under the radar. Pringle was one of the NFL’s best at getting separation and consistently posts a catch rate over 70 percent on targeted throws, a great figure. His situation right now reminds me a great deal of when the Lions pounced on Marvin Jones as a free agent. Give me a redux, please…

The wide receiver market appears to have priced itself out of getting anyone more significant than Pringle. Allen Robinson would be a great addition, but the return on investment for an $18 million-a-year wideout is almost absurdly poor. Robinson might get more than that in the diminished market, too.

Three other, more “minor” outside free agents I’m targeting:

Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

Rams EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Quandre Diggs would be back in Detroit if the price is right, too. But that seems unlikely given the safety market. I would certainly try.

NFL draft, first round - No. 2 overall

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

I had to establish some ground rules for player availability. I used four different draft simulators (The Draft Network, Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Network, Fanspeak) and if the player was available where the Lions pick on three of the simulations, I considered them ready to pick. In case of just two, I hedged on the side of not being available.

That criteria proved important at No. 2, the Lions first pick. It ruled out Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. And while I’m incredibly intrigued by the potential of Georgia’s Travon Walker, I’m taking the player who I believe is the No. 1 talent in the class.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Pairing Hamilton’s superhuman range, tackling power and ball skills with Marcus Williams emphatically overhauls the biggest weakness on the entire Lions roster: the safety position. It’s a position that also happens to be critically important to Aaron Glenn’s defense. Pass rush can be schemed up to some extent, but there’s no hiding bad safety play.

Hamilton reminds me a great deal of Eric Turner, himself a No. 2 overall pick back in 1991. In his last season before a knee injury, Turner led the NFL in interceptions (9) and racked up over 100 tackles in earning first-team All-Pro honors. The prior season he picked off five passes and notched 159 tackles. Impact talent. That’s Hamilton.

First round, No. 32 overall

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

I had quite the war inside my head in making this selection. Alabama WR Jameson Williams was still on the board, as was Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe and Georgia WR George Pickens. All three are great options. But Corral’s position and potential are a trump card.

I recently looked back at something I wrote in the fall, breaking down the Corral vs. Malik Willis head-to-head matchup. It reinvigorated how much I liked Corral as a prospect,

Corral was clearly the better NFL prospect on Saturday. There are some minor quibbles with the consistency of his motions, but Corral looked like a very promising NFL starter, albeit against an outclassed opponent. The accuracy all over the field, the poise, the confidence, the pocket movement were all top-shelf and meritorious of a top-5 pick.

With Jared Goff’s future uncertain beyond 2022 and largely underwhelming 2021, I am rolling the dice with a bonus pick at landing his potential successor. The way next year’s quarterback class looks early on (C.J. Stroud or bust!), no way in the world I’m waiting when I can get someone of Corral’s caliber at 32.

Rest of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I am including the projected compensatory picks in the third, fifth and seventh rounds here even though the NFL has not yet made them official.

2nd round: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Mafe helped himself with an outstanding Senior Bowl week after posting modest stats in his final season at Minnesota. He showed off a barrage of moves and outstanding athletic potential. Then came the combine workout, a literal perfect 10:

Welp, Brandon Smith's reign was short. The guy I predicted to have a shot at hitting the mark, might have hit the mark. Boye Mafe currently trending to a 10.00. pic.twitter.com/VMNtweqFuG — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Bet on athletic traits and football character. Mafe has overflowing amounts of each.

3rd round: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

3rd round (comp pick): Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Lions LB coach Kelvin Sheppard on LSU’s Damone Clark: “That’s like my little brother”

5th round: Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State

6th round: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

6th round (comp pick): Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho

7th round: Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

7th round: Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

1

1