Lions work out Mike Gillislee

The Lions found themselves a good running back in last year’s draft when they selected Kerryon Johnson, but they’re lacking depth at the position. They may have identified a player who can rectify that situation.

Free agent running back Mike Gillislee worked out for the Lions yesterday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2013 fifth-round pick of the Dolphins, Gillislee was once among the more promising running backs in the league, having had a very good 2016 season for the Bills. But after signing with the Patriots in 2017 he disappointed, and in 2018 he signed with the Saints and lasted just four games before getting released.

The Lions signed running back LeGarrette Blount to a one-year contract last year, but he turned in a very disappointing season and is unlikely to be back. Gillislee could be an improvement as a backup to Johnson in the Lions’ backfield.