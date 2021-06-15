Lions DE Michael Brockers: ‘I gotta get’ a sack on Rams QB Matthew Stafford

New Lions defensive end Michael Brockers has his eyes set on showing up his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. Traded this offseason for the NFL’s version of a bag of peanuts, Brockers wants to exact some revenge by leading his new team to a win over his high-profile old team in L.A. in Week 7.

“Oh, definitely. Come on now,” he said via Rams Wire. “Just coming to take care of business. You know what I do. All I want to do is win. That’s my only goal.”

But short of winning, Brockers wants to put Rams QB Matthew Stafford on the ground in his old stomping grounds.

“I got to get at least one,” Brockers said of sacking Stafford. “I’m trying to sack every quarterback, but I gotta get that one.”

Stafford was traded from Detroit to Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal this offseason after 12 seasons as the unquestioned franchise quarterback for the Lions.