Lions will use Michael Badgley as the new kicker in Week 5

There is once again a kicker on the Detroit Lions roster. The limbo period with no kicker lasted just a day, with the Lions elevating practice squad kicker Michael Badgley to the gameday roster on Saturday.

Badgley will handle the kicking duties when Detroit faces the New England Patriots in Week 5.

The optics of the situation were a little strange. Detroit cut two different kickers this week, waiving Dominik Eberle on Tuesday and Austin Seibert on Friday. Badgley, who kicked four field goals for the Chicago Bears in Week 4, isn’t on the 53-man roster but is able to be promoted from the practice squad. The Bears released him after the game despite Badgley being perfect on the day.

Detroit is Badgley’s fifth team since the start of the 2020 season. The 27-year-old has also kicked with the Chargers, Colts, Titans and Bears. He has a career-long 59-yard field goal in his rookie season with the Chargers in 2017.

