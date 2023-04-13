Lions met with Baylor NT Siaki Ika on a pre-draft visit

The Lions are likely in the market for some heavyweight help along the defensive line. To that end, the team recently brought in one of the biggest nose tackles in the 2023 NFL draft for a “top-30” visit.

Baylor tackle Siaki Ika, all 335 pounds of him, recently met with the Lions on a pre-draft visit per Aaron Wilson. As Wilson notes, Ika has been on a pre-draft tour with visits to several NFL teams.

Ika is an imposing physical presence in the middle of the defense. At Baylor, he was effective as an interior run defender and flashed occasional pocket-collapsing ability. Ika is generally projected as Day 2 pick in the second or third round.

