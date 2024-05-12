Lions men's golf team misses cut for nationals, Limon qualifies as individual

May 11—Missouri Southern State University finished three strokes under par on Saturday for an overall score of 1-under 839 to take seventh place in Edmond, Oklahoma, at KickingBird Golf Club.

It wasn't enough to qualify for the national tournament as the top five teams from the Central Region make the NCAA Division II event.

MSSU's 3-under performance allowed it to remain in seventh place — where it finished after Day 2. The three teams it was chasing to make the top five all stayed in front.

Henderson State University, Missouri S&T and Ferris State University were tied for fourth after Friday and the Lions had to pass two of them to make the cut for nationals.

HSU shot 13-under on Day 3 to climb to a second-place finish with a total of 824 (-16). The University of Central Oklahoma also shot 13-under and won the Super Regional with a total of 823 (-17). Harding University (-10) took third, Grand Valley State (-9) took fourth, and Ferris State (-6) took fifth.

Missouri S&T (-3) and MSSU (-1) just missed.

But the Lions' Luis Limon capped off his weekend with a 3-under 67 to total 206 across three days to tie for 10th place with three other individuals. That earned him a one-hole playoff to try and make the national tournament as an individual, and he won that.

Limon's performance gave him a shot to go compete in Winter Gardens, Florida. Rogers State University's Elliot Han Monteremal was the only other individual to earn a spot in the national tournament from this Super Regional.

MSSU's Tradgon McCrae shot 2-under and finished with a 2-under 208 for the tournament and tied for 19th. Dylan Bagley was consistent with an even 70 all three days and took 28th place. Ben Marckmann also showed consistency with a 2-over 72 all three days, finishing 60th. Josh Hamnett was 2-over on the final day and finished 80th.

Alex Hadden (-10) of Henderson State won the tournament. UCO's Bennett Baldwin (-9) took second and McCoy Biagioli (-7) of Ferris State was third.