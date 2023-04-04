Lions meet with Toledo DT Desjuan Johnson on a pre-draft visit

The Detroit Lions continue to use many of their “top 30” pre-draft visits on defensive line prospects. One of the latest to officially meet with the Lions is Dejuan Johnson from Toledo.

Johnson confirmed his visit with Detroit via Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Johnson was an effective jack-of-all-trades for the Rockets. He lined up at both end and tackle, producing 10 sacks and 30.5 TFLs in the last two seasons. Johnson is a Detroit native who bulked up from 240 pounds as a freshman defensive end back in 2018.

He previously met with the Lions at the Shrine Bowl in January, where Johnson was one of the standouts in 1-on-1 pass rush drills.

