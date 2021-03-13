Lions meet with Nebraska OL Brenden Jaimes on pre-draft visit

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions recently held one of their pre-draft visits with Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes. In accordance with NFL and school COVID-19 protocols, the meeting was held virtually.

Jaimes holds the Nebraska program record for starts by an offensive lineman with 40. He began as a right tackle but spent the last two-plus seasons as the primary left tackle for the Cornhuskers. However, his NFL future is likely at right tackle or guard. He did get some looks inside during Senior Bowl week.

At 6-6 and 300 pounds, Jaimes can play too upright and loses his balance and leverage at times. He improved his hand placement and ability to slide his feet in his senior season, so there is some upside despite the lengthy college experience. Jaims is generally projected as a seventh-round pick or undrafted free agent.

