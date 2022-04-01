Lions meet with Appalachian State DT Demetrius Taylor

The Lions have paid a little more attention than normal to a defensive tackle prospect in advance of the 2022 NFL draft. Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network and verified by another source at the pro day, the Lions met with Appalachian State DT Demetrius Taylor after the Miami Hurricanes pro day.

Taylor is a Miami native and appeared at the pro day to work out with several Hurricanes prospects, a group that includes late-round WR Charleston Rambo and S Bubba Bolden

Taylor is generally projected as a late-round pick or potential priority free agent after the draft. The 6-1, 290-pounder was a 3-time first-team All-Sun Belt performer with 25 career sacks for the Mountaineers. Taylor had a decent workout:

Appalachian State defensive tackle (three-technique) Demetrius Taylor (6-0 1/8, 289) did 27 reps in the bench press, ran 4.96, per an NFL scout in attendance, 10-yard split 1.69, vertical 30 inches, 20-yard shuttle 4.5 @Latron_ @AppState_FB Pro Day @Hula_Bowl @Damien_Butler8 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 31, 2022

Because it happened at a pro day workout, the meeting does not count as one of the Lions’ 30 pre-draft visits.