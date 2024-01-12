Lions may use Amon-Ra St. Brown on punt returns on Sunday

NFL teams rarely use their No. 1 wide receiver on special teams, but the Lions may do it on Sunday.

Khalif Raymond, who returned every punt for the Lions during the regular season, was injured in the regular-season finale and is unlikely to play against the Rams. Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said St. Brown might get the call in Raymond's place.

“I would think we can also manage the roles, so a guy like St. Brown, could he do that? It’s possible. He’s [St. Brown] been an emergency returner for us all season long," Fipp said, via MLive.com. "Obviously we’ve got Donovan [Peoples-Jones] who did it in Cleveland, so that could be an option. Then you got Mo Alexander on the practice squad, if we’re able to get him up. He would be a great option. He’s a great player. So, anyway, it’ll be one of those.”

St. Brown has never returned a punt or kickoff in his NFL career, but he did it in college at USC. Peoples-Jones returned 61 punts for 479 yards and a touchdown in four seasons with the Browns. Alexander hasn't played in a game this season but did return kickoffs for the Lions last season and was an All-Conference-USA punt returner at Florida International as well as a punt returner for the USFL's Philadelphia Stars.

Fipp indicated that wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was SEC special teams player of the year as a return man for Alabama, is not being considered to handle returns on Sunday.