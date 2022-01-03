Lions lose starting OTs Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell to reserve/COVID-19

There is only one game left on the 2021 season schedule for the Detroit Lions. Given all the injuries and COVID-19 situations that have ravaged the Lions, it might be difficult for the team to field a full roster.

Detroit could be without both starting offensive tackles, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, for Sunday’s season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated the team was placing both Decker and Sewell on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

“I think you’ve got to prepare like you’re not going to have them,” Campbell told reporters. OLB Austin Bryant is also being placed on th reserve list, Campbell indicated.

Will Holden and Matt Nelson would start in place of the stricken tackles. However, Campbell correctly noted that the regular starters can return in time to play if they clear protocols. Both Decker and Sewell indicated previously they are vaccinated.