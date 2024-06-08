Lions lose an OTA session for violating the NFLPA’s on-field contact rules

The Detroit Lions have been penalized by the NFL and the player’s union for violating the collectively bargained rules against on-field contact during a recent OTA session. As a result, the Lions have been forced to forfeit one of the remaining days of OTAs scheduled for the coming week.

In a statement from the Lions, the team acknowledged the violation. Monday’s scheduled OTA session has been forfeited, per the release.

“On Friday evening the organization was made aware by the NFL and NFLPA that Organized Team Activities (OTA) practices held the week of May 27 violated player work rules pertaining to on-field physical contact pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. As a result, the team’s OTA practice scheduled for Monday, June 10 has been forfeited. We take very seriously the rules set forth within the NFL’s Offseason Program and have worked to conduct our practices accordingly. We will continue to be vigilant with our practices moving forward.”

The May 27th OTA session referenced as the date of the violation was a practice that was not open to the media.

