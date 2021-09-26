Lions lose a heartbreaker on controversial, record-setting last-second field goal

Oh the swing of emotions!

The Detroit Lions lost a heartbreaking game to the Baltimore Ravens, 19-17, when Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired. The ball boinked off the crossbar and then bounced just over to seal the historic win.

Detroit took its first lead of the game, 17-16, thanks to a Ryan Santoso field goal with 1:04 remaining. The Lions forced the Ravens into a 4th-and-19 with some aggressive defense, sacking QB Lamar Jackson twice before a great play by Jackson to find Sammy Watkins down the field to get into plausible field goal range.

The field goal is a controversial one. The play clock clearly expired for at least two full counts before the snap on a play before the field goal where Jackson threw the ball well out of bounds, but the officials did not penalize the Ravens. The delay of game penalty they should have called would have ended the game with a 10-second runoff and just three seconds on the clock.

Tucker’s amazing kick is the longest in NFL history. In his last visit to Detroit, he also hit a game-winner from beyond 60 yards back in 2013.