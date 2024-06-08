Lions lose 1 day of offseason workouts after violating NFL rules relating to on-field contact

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have lost one day of organized offseason workouts after breaking rules relating to on-field contact during a practice last month.

“We take very seriously the rules set forth within the NFL’s Offseason Program and have worked to conduct our practices accordingly,” the Lions said in a statement Friday night. “We will continue to be vigilant with our practices moving forward.”

The Lions had a three-day mandatory minicamp earlier this week.

Detroit had organized team activities planned on Monday, the final session before training camp next month, but it has been forfeited.

