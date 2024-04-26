Lions find long-term solution at cornerback in Terrion Arnold

After the first defensive back went off of the board, the Detroit Lions made a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to jump up a few spots and draft cornerback Terrion Arnold.

In the wake of Cam Sutton’s legal troubles and subsequent release, the Detroit Lions suddenly found themselves in need of a starting cornerback. Luckily (and surprisingly), Alabama’s Terrion Arnold was ripe for the taking.

Arnold should be an instant starter for Detroit as an outside cornerback. The real question is who he will start alongside. Detroit brought back Emmanuel Moseley, traded for Carlton Davis, and signed Amik Robertson. Moseley is coming off his second ACL tear in as many years and Robertson is an undersized defender better suited as a slot cornerback.

Davis is the frontrunner to start at cornerback for Detroit, but he has yet to be the primary defensive back during his career. Given his veteran status, he may be named as the top cornerback over Arnold.

Arnold is a true man coverage defensive back, using his strength and size to out-leverage opposing wide receivers. In his time at Alabama, he has proven that he has the capability to be a ball-hawk cornerback at the next level.

While his coverage skills are strong, Arnold will have to improve his tackling ability if he wants to earn and retain a starting job for the Lions. Nevertheless, he should be expected to be the guy lining up against some of the top opposing receivers this upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire