Lions lock up 10 practice squad players to reserve/future contracts

In the first official order of business of the offseason, the Detroit Lions signed 10 players who finished the season with the team to reserve/future contracts.

All 10 completed the season on the Lions’ practice squad and were technically street free agents free to sign with any team. A reserve/future contract is a commitment by the team to bring the players back with a chance to compete for spots in the coming season.

The 10 players the Lions signed to reserve/future contracts on Monday:

WR Maurice Alexander

WR Stanley Berryhill

S Brady Breeze

CB Khalil Dorsey

OT Obinna Eze

RB Jermar Jefferson

WR Tom Kennedy

OL Darrin Paulo

DT Demetrius Taylor

CB Jarren Williams

The reserve/future contracts do not count against the Lions salary cap.

