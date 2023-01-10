Lions lock up 10 practice squad players to reserve/future contracts
In the first official order of business of the offseason, the Detroit Lions signed 10 players who finished the season with the team to reserve/future contracts.
All 10 completed the season on the Lions’ practice squad and were technically street free agents free to sign with any team. A reserve/future contract is a commitment by the team to bring the players back with a chance to compete for spots in the coming season.
The 10 players the Lions signed to reserve/future contracts on Monday:
WR Maurice Alexander
WR Stanley Berryhill
S Brady Breeze
CB Khalil Dorsey
OT Obinna Eze
RB Jermar Jefferson
WR Tom Kennedy
OL Darrin Paulo
DT Demetrius Taylor
CB Jarren Williams
The reserve/future contracts do not count against the Lions salary cap.