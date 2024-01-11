Lions list Sam LaPorta, Kalif Raymond as out of practice

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta said that he ran some routes and did some other individual work on Thursday, but nothing he did was enough to earn him official listing as a practice participant.

The Lions listed LaPorta as out of practice for the second day in a row. LaPorta injured his knee in last Sunday's win over the Vikings and said he is optimistic about his chances of playing despite his lack of time on the field this week.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) also sat out for the second straight day. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (personal) and cornerback Jerry Jacobs (thigh, knee) did not practice after practicing on Wednesday.

Tight end James Mitchell (hand) was added to the injury report as a limited participant. No one else on the active roster had any limitations during Thursday's session.