Lions list Frank Ragnow as full practice participant

The Lions are pretty healthy heading into their Thanksgiving Day home game against the Packers.

Four players were listed on the estimated practice report they turned in after a walkthrough. Three of those players were estimated as full participants.

That group includes center Frank Ragnow. Ragnow is listed with a toe injury and has been on the injury report for other reasons as well this season, but he's only missed one game this season.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand) were also listed as full participants. Left guard Jonah Jackson was the only player who would have missed practice. He did not play in the Week 11 win over the Bears due to a wrist injury.