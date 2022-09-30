Lions likely without their top 2 offensive playmakers against Seahawks

The Seahawks are catching a break this week against the Lions and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Heading into Week 4 they have one of the worst defensive units in the league, but Detroit will be playing without their two best skill players on offense.

Their leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has officially been ruled out:

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is OUT for Sunday's game vs. the Seahawks. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 30, 2022

St. Brown is arguably the most underrated receiver in the league. Through three games he has 23 catches, 253 yards and three touchdowns. Detroit’s second-leading receiver is Josh Reynolds, who has posted 162 yards on 10 catches.

While head coach Dan Campell didn’t officially rule him out, the Lions are expected to be without their starting running back D’Andre Swift as well.

RB D'Andre Swift isn't likely to play, either, per Campbell. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 30, 2022

Swift is averaging 8.6 yards per carry this season, the second-most in the league behind Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

With Swift out Detroit will look to Jamaal Williams, who is only averaging 3.9 yards per attempt.

