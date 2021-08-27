Lions’ Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill rank high among rookie defensive linemen

When General Manager Brad Holmes decided to double down on defensive tackles with back-to-back picks in the 2021 NFL draft with the selections of Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill, it was a head-scratching moment for everyone. The Detroit Lions clearly had other weak areas that needed addressing (i.e., wide receiver and safety). This seemed more like a luxury selection instead of allocating assets to more than one position.

So far, it looks like Holmes has the last laugh. Through the preseason, Onwuzurike and McNeill rank in the top 5 in PFF’s overall defensive grading amongst defensive line rookies with a 90.5 grade and 74.6 grade, respectively. To add context, Onwuzurike has only played 17 snaps through one game, and McNeill has 23 snaps through two games, which rank as second and third lowest, respectively, among that same class. Either way, you can see the talent surrounding these two players and how much they will look to make an impact now and in the future for the Lions.

If you could pick one player who exceeded all expectations through training camp and preseason, you don’t have to look any further than “Mr. Twinkle Toes” himself. McNeill was expected to compete with John Penisini as the team’s starting nose tackle throughout camp. Still, with Penisini’s injuries keeping him out, McNeill took over the reins with star-studded fashion. His superior athleticism and discipline give him the versatility to be equally effective anywhere on the interior defensive line as a pass rusher and run defender.

Even his defensive line coach, Todd Wash, was taken back by how he adapted so quickly.

“He’s better than I thought when we drafted him, to be honest. I think we would all say that. We knew he was a heck of a run defender. He’s stout at the point, but he’s a lot better athlete than he showed on tape, which for us was unbelievable. He’s not just an A-gap to A-gap player, so if he can continue to get better—we got to keep a thumb on him—I think he can be an exceptional nose guard in this league in time.”

The opportunities going up against one of the best centers in the NFL in Frank Ragnow consistently has allowed McNeill to grow as a player and quickly develop the tools that will allow him to be a disruptive force on the defensive line. At this point, expectations are high for McNeill from the coaches and himself in hopes that he continues this dominance through the regular season and wreck opposing offenses.

As for Onwuzurike, the coaches were cautious with the second-round selection with a lingering back injury, so we didn’t get to see him make the immediate impact as McNeill did. This led some people to think he wouldn’t be ready to start the regular season playing catch-up and getting acclimated to NFL speed. However, he was able to put that rest real quick and in a hurry with an impressive showing in camp where it seemed he spend all day in the backfield disrupting play after play releasing all the energy like a wound toy up waiting to be released.

He continued that dominance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, wreaking havoc whenever he got the chance to, recording two pressures on ten pass-rushing snaps, and added a run stop in for good measure. He might’ve not flashed on the stat sheet, but he was a force in the interior, making the Steeler offensive line miserable to contain him. Being this was his first taste of football in over a year with his 2020 opt-out, most would say he performed very well, but being his own critic, he knows he still has some kinks to overcome.

“I think I did solid, not where I wanted to be 100%. I didn’t play to my standard. Obviously, getting back to the things from feeling tired on the field. But I think a solid day, nothing crucial. I feel like I am ready for it. I think today was something real good to get in, feel good, you know, fill your body out, take double teams, feel all that, so it usually only takes one game. Obviously, this next upcoming preseason game will be huge for that, but I think we’re good.”

We know coach Campbell will not be playing most of his starters in the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts; it’ll be interesting to see what kind of action Onwuzurike and McNeill get. He wants to get the reps in for the young players, but you don’t want to run the risk with players you know will be leaning on throughout the season.

Nevertheless, the development for these two players has risen above most expectations heading in training camp and preseason. It is a breath of fresh light to see the players grow and make an almost immediate impact right from the jump, especially the debacles from last season. With the regular season right around the corner, surely these two are ready to be the disruptive forces they are meant to be and help elevate the Lions defense.