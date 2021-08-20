Lions legend Barry Sanders reveals he’s tested positive for COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who continues to work for the Detroit Lions as an ambassador, revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanders posted on his social media feeds that he is asymptomatic but did manage to contract the coronavirus despite being vaccinated and vigilantly wearing a mask in public. He hopes to be ready to be with the team when the Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in early September.

The Hall of Fame running back has served as a fan ambassador for the Lions for several seasons following his retirement from the team.

Recommended Stories