Lions legend Barry Sanders reveals he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who continues to work for the Detroit Lions as an ambassador, revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sanders posted on his social media feeds that he is asymptomatic but did manage to contract the coronavirus despite being vaccinated and vigilantly wearing a mask in public. He hopes to be ready to be with the team when the Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in early September.

The Hall of Fame running back has served as a fan ambassador for the Lions for several seasons following his retirement from the team.