Lions legend Barry Sanders reveals he’s tested positive for COVID-19
Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who continues to work for the Detroit Lions as an ambassador, revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sanders posted on his social media feeds that he is asymptomatic but did manage to contract the coronavirus despite being vaccinated and vigilantly wearing a mask in public. He hopes to be ready to be with the team when the Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in early September.
The Hall of Fame running back has served as a fan ambassador for the Lions for several seasons following his retirement from the team.
Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could… I tested positive for COVID. I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs. I will be ready to go for @49ers on 9/12 @Lions @NFL pic.twitter.com/K13d32wEzv
— Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) August 20, 2021