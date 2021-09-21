Lions lead Packers 17-14 at halftime

Aaron Rodgers is 9-2 in his 11 starts at home against the Lions. It’s going to take a second half comeback for him to pull out this one.

Austin Seibert kicked a 43-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the second quarter — after Green Bay called a timeout before a missed field goal — to give the Lions a 17-14 lead at intermission.

The Lions scored on three of four first-half possessions, outgaining the Packers 197 to 127.

Jared Goff is 13-of-16 for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Quintez Cephus has three catches for 56 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. Tight end T.J. Hockenson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Aaron Jones has starred for the Packers, with nine rushes for 49 yards and four catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns covered 4 and 1 yards.

Rodgers is 8-for-10 for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers scored on two of three first-half possessions, not counting a kneel down to end the half. They get the second-half kickoff.

