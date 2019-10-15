Lions lead Packers 13-10 at halftime

The Lions have a 13-10 halftime lead over the Packers.

Green Bay is fortunate it’s not worse. Detroit is kicking itself it’s not more.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Lions have 236 yards, including 219 passing yards from Matthew Stafford and 105 receiving yards from Kenny Golladay. Detroit’s first three drives got inside the Packers 5-yard line, but the Lions scored only one touchdown.

The Lions settled for field goals after getting to the Green Bay 8 and 4, with Matt Prater making chip shot kicks from 22 and 26 yards.

The Lions led 13-0 before the Packers got on board.

Jamaal Williams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers and Mason Crosby kicked a 37-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining in the half after the Packers reached the Detroit 10.

A week after Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns against the Cowboys and won NFC offensive player of the week honors, he dropped a touchdown pass and lost a fumble. Williams, though, has eight carries for 79 yards and three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers is 12-of-20 for 99 yards and the touchdown.

Stafford has completed 12 of 16 passes, with a 66-yard completion to Golladay on the first play from scrimmage and a 58-yarder to Marvin Hall on the first play of the second possession.