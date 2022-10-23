Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returned to the lineup Sunday, but it has not been an easy-breezy welcome back.

The Cowboys punted three times on five possessions, kicked a field goal on another and lost a fumble at the Detroit 3 just before the half. They trail the Lions 6-3 at halftime.

Prescott, who hadn’t played since the season opener when he fractured his right thumb, has completed 9 of 14 passes for 104 yards. He hit Noah Brown for a 14-yard gain to the Detroit 3, where DeShon Elliott and Kerby Joseph met him.

Brown did a full flip, losing the ball before he hit the ground.

Amani Oruwariye recovered for the Lions to preserve their halftime lead.

The Lions put together field goal drives of 49 and 41 yards, with Michael Badgley hitting field goals of 40 and 53.

The Cowboys settled for a 22-yard Brett Maher field goal after reaching the Lions 3 early in the second quarter.

Jared Goff has completed 10 of 12 passes for 85 yards. He has lost his No. 1 receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a concussion after he made only one catch for 4 yards.

Lions lead Cowboys 6-3 at halftime as Dak Prescott goes 9-of-14 for 104 yards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk