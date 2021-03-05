Lions LB Jamie Collins will restructure his contract to create cap room

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions will be holding onto linebacker Jamie Collins for another season, but he won’t cost the team as much cap room as originally scheduled.

Per a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL.com which was quickly confirmed by others, Collins will restructure his contract to remain with the team and ease his salary cap figure for the 2021 season. He was entering the second seasons of a three-year, $30 million contract he signed as a prized free agent last offseason.

The exact details of the new deal are not yet known. Collins was due to cost the Lions a total of $11.3 million against the salary cap prior to the restructure. He had a base salary of $8.8 million due prior to the new deal.

Most commonly, teams will convert the salary to a bonus and also add a year to spread out the cap ramifications of the new bonus.

Collins had 101 total tackles, one sack, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and one interception in his first season (14 games) in Detroit.

