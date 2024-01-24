Lions' last road playoff win was at San Francisco, in 1957

The Lions haven't won a road playoff game in a long time. A very long time. But when they do win on the road in the playoffs, it's against the 49ers.

The last time the Lions won on the road in the postseason was in 1957, when they went to Kezar Stadium in San Francisco and beat the 49ers. It was a game described by many as the best game of that season, with the 49ers racing out to a 27-7 lead but the Lions storming back with 24 unanswered points in the second half to win 31-27. The win punched the Lions' ticket to the NFL Championship Game.

Now the Lions are heading to the Bay Area to take on the 49ers again, and a win would put them in the Super Bowl. For most Lions fans, a win in the NFC Championship Game would be the first Lions road playoff victory they've experienced in their lifetimes.

When the Lions beat the 49ers in 1957, they followed it up by beating the Browns for the NFL championship. Lions fans can only hope to see that again.