Lions knot the game 14-14 on Brian Branch's 50-yard pick-six

Patrick Mahomes threw the third pick-six of his career to knot Thursday night's game at 14-14. It wasn't the quarterback's fault.

Mahomes threw a perfect pass to Kadarius Toney on third-and-six from their own 46. It bounced off Toney's hands and into the waiting hands of rookie Brian Branch.

The second-round pick went 50 yards for the tying touchdown.

Mahomes now is 15-of-24 for 166 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Neither offense has done much in the second half so far.