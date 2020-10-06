Lions kick off bye week by trying out 5 kickers

The Detroit Lions kicked off the bye week by auditioning five free agent kickers in Allen Park.

The parade of kickers trying out for the Lions was noted on the NFL’s transaction wire for Monday. There were also five other players on the list from Friday’s tryouts. The NFL does not publish the Friday lists until Monday.

Among the kickers:

Ramiz Ahmed

Chris Blewitt

Andrew Franks

Austin MacGinnis

Taylor Russolino

Only Franks has ever appeared in an NFL game. He was the Miami Dolphins placekicker in 2015-2016.

The Lions are not threatening incumbent kicker Matt Prater with the tryout. They are doing some due diligence to have players at the ready in case Prater gets injured or loses his mojo.