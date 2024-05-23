Lions will have joint practices with the Giants in New York this summer

The Detroit Lions will head to New York a little early for their preseason opener. Head coach Dan Campbell revealed in his morning press conference that the two teams will hold joint practices at the Giants training camp ahead of the exhibition matchup.

The move was an expected one, as the Lions hosted the Giants for joint practices in Allen Park last summer. This year’s preseason meeting between the two teams is scheduled for Thursday, August 8th at 7 p.m. in New York. The exact dates and times for training camp are not yet known, but typically the teams will get together for two or three sessions ahead of the preseason game.

Campbell also stated that there won’t be any joint practices in Detroit’s training camp this year. The Lions only have one preseason home game, the final exhibition matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

