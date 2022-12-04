Lions will use Jameson Williams as a gunner on the punt team

Remember when receiver Jameson Williams looked miserable after being drafted by the Lions?

Today, he may have a reason to feel that way.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Williams, in the first game of his NFL career due to a torn ACL suffered during the 2021 college season, will be a gunner on the punt team. Seriously.

Said Fox’s Howie Long in response, “That’s why Detroit struggles.”

Williams reportedly will be on a snap count on offense. If they’re willing to expose him to injury as a punt gunner, why not just let him play offense without limitations?

