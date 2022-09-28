Will Lions' Jamaal Williams run wild vs. the Seahawks in week 4?

Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why the Detroit running back will be a valuable play in week 4 vs. Seattle.

ANDY BEHRENS: D'Andre Swift has picked up another shoulder injury, and that is going to mean big things, big things, for Jamaal Williams, who's already been pretty good this season because Detroit loves him at the goal line. He's got four touchdowns already. Detroit is actually averaging 409 yards and almost 32 points per game.

This is a fun offense. They are one of the league's top three rushing offenses right at the moment. And oh yeah, they've got Seattle coming up on the schedule. That run defense is brutal. Jamaal Williams now stepping into a bigger role. We can reasonably expect 20 touches here. And that is going to result in a huge yardage total, really good bet to find the end zone again. He is a sneaky good bet to finish with RB one overall numbers. I'm going to give him 128 total yards in this thing, four catches, one TD.