Lions running back Jamaal Williams paid tribute to the classic Key & Peele “Hingle McGringleberry” sketch after scoring a touchdown today. The officials were not amused.

Williams ran into the end zone in the third quarter in Minnesota and celebrated with a hip-thrusting dance that included three pumps, which drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Lions fan Keegan-Michael Key was surely a big fan of the touchdown and the celebration, if not the penalty.

The penalty pushed the Lions back to their own 20-yard line on the ensuing kickoff, which gave the Vikings good field position. But Vikings running back Dalvin Cook fumbled on the ensuing possession and the Lions recovered, so the penalty wasn’t particularly costly to Detroit.

The Lions lead 24-14 in the third quarter and Williams has had a nice game, with 69 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Lions’ Jamaal Williams penalized for Key & Peele “Hingle McCringleberry” TD dance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk