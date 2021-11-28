Lions' Jamaal Williams headlines early pickups for Week 13
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a Detroit RB, a RB in Buffalo and a WR in Indy.
As first reported by @OmarKelly, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was in a walking boot following the Week 12 loss to the Dolphins.
Minnesota Vikings running Dalvin Cook has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his shoulder in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. Cook went down after losing a fumble and stayed on the ground for a while before being taken to the locker room with an undisclosed injury. Cook had 10 carries for 39 yards and six catches for 64 yards before getting hurt.
Von Miller says his ankle is "a whole lot healthier" after having the bye week to let it heal.
In a matchup featuring Tom Brady and Jonathan Taylor, Leonard Fournette stole the show with a four-TD performance. Scott Pianowski reveals Week 12's fantasy winners and losers.
Andy Behrens offers up a duo of running backs to consider adding off the waiver wire ahead of Week 13.
Pittsburgh came out flat and the Bengals roughed them up on Sunday.
Boston Scott explains his thought process after his costly fumble in the Eagles' loss to the Giants on Sunday.
There's no Bears football today, but there's still plenty of NFL action to keep busy with in Week 12.
A 41-10 thrashing at the hands of the division rival Bengals has the Steelers in line to miss the playoffs for the third time in four years. The Steelers (5-5-1) were beaten in the trenches and outrushed 198 yards to 51. It hasn't happened often when the Bengals were the more physical team in this rivalry, but that was the case on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
Analyzing the New York Giants' 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in Week 12.
The Broncos are now 6-5 going into a huge 'SNF' showdown with the Chiefs in Week 13.