Lions, Jaguars, Jets win on same day for first time since 2011

Victories have been relatively rare for the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Jets.

It is uncommon for one of the teams to win in any given NFL week. Two would be stunning.

So, what about Week 2 of the NFL season that saw all three of the perennial also-rans come up with victories?

The Jaguars blanked the Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions outlasted the Washington Commanders.

The Jets somehow overcame a 13-point deficit with 1:22 left to down the Cleveland Browns.

So, when was the last time these three teams managed to win on the same NFL day?

How about December 11, 2011?

On that day, the Jaguars downed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-14.

The Jets beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-10.

The Lions outlasted the Vikings, 34-28.

They did combine for 23 wins in 2011 overall. The Lions actually lost a playoff game to New Orleans that season.

Today was a great day for Jags, Jets and Lions fans! pic.twitter.com/2rwKpRhhdV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire