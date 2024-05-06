Lions invite record-setting QB to rookie minicamp

One of the undrafted players hoping to make a strong and positive impression on the Detroit Lions in this week’s rookie minicamp is a very decorated college quarterback. Cade Peterson from Grand Valley State is among those UDFAs who received a rookie minicamp invite to compete for attention in Lions minicamp.

Peterson had a prolific career for the D-II powerhouse Lakers, leading GVSU to a 33-5 record in his three seasons as the starting quarterback and playoff berths all three seasons. Peterson earned two GLIAC Player of the Year honors.

He completed 60.4 percent of his pass attempts, netting over 7,200 yards and 67 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Peterson also ran for over 1,500 career yards and scored 21 touchdowns on the ground.

Peterson will be competing to earn a spot as the fourth quarterback heading into Lions training camp. Detroit did that with UDFA Adrian Martinez in 2023, and Peterson is the only quarterback currently invited to the rookie minicamp.

