Lions injury update: The starting OL all returns healthy enough to practice

After a few weeks of mixing and matching healthy bodies along the offensive line, the Detroit Lions returned to full strength for Tuesday’s practice ahead of Week 5.

All of the projected starting five to start the season were active and practicing at the team’s training facility in Allen Park in the portion open to the media. That includes left tackle Taylor Decker, who aggravated a high-ankle sprain injury in last Thursday’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Decker had missed the prior two games after being injured in Week 1 in the win over the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Also back is Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right guard. “Big V” was injured in a pile-up near the end of the Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. He hasn’t even been a limited participant since suffering the knee injury, being replaced by Graham Glasgow for the last two weeks.

Center Frank Ragnow is still battling through a toe injury, but it’s not slowed him down. Left guard Jonah Jackson was questionable for Week 4 with a thigh bruise but played in Green Bay. Right tackle Penei Sewell, who played in place of Decker on the left side in Weeks 2-3, has remained healthy to this point.

This week’s schedule is different than most, with the Lions coming off the Thursday night game in Week 4. Tuesday is typically a day off for players, but that got pushed to Wednesday due to the unusual schedule.

