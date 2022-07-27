Lions injury update at the start of training camp

Detroit Lions training camp began on Wednesday morning with a welcome address from head coach Dan Campbell. Before Campbell took questions, he preemptively answered a few about some lingering injuries to players.

Campbell indicated that every player made their target weight and only one player failed a conditioning test, and he explained why that player failed (just started running). But there are a few players who will not be on the field to start camp.

Here’s what Campbell offered on a few of the injured players.

Romeo Okwara

Coach Campbell wasn’t terribly optimistic about a quick return for EDGE Romeo Okwara.

The veteran tore his Achilles in Week 4 last fall and remains on the PUP list to start training camp. Campbell indicated that Okwara is “doing well” but is not ready yet. He has not participated in any of the team’s offseason activities.

“Every person has their own timeline,” Campbell said about the recovery from the torn Achilles.

Josh Paschal

Paschal is also on the PUP list and it stems from a “sports hernia type” of injury, per Campbell.

The second-round defensive lineman from Kentucky did participate in some earlier activities but aggravated the injury, which is why he’s on the PUP list and not the non-football injury (NFI) list that is typical for college players carrying over injuries. Paschal missed the end of the Wildcats season and the Senior Bowl with a groin injury.

Campbell did not indicate if Paschal will need surgery but he did say, “it will be a little bit” before we see the rookie in action.

Jeff Okudah

Campbell had better news on cornerback Jeff Okudah.

“He’s good to go,” Campbell said of the third-year CB. Okudah tore his Achilles in Week 1 last year. He has been aggressively rehabbing the injury and looked physically impressive in minicamp despite not being active in drills.

Okudah will not be limited in any way in practice sessions.

