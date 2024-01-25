Lions injury update: Sam LaPorta upgrades, Chase Lucas sits out

The Detroit Lions practice participation report from Thursday’s session in Allen Park had a couple of notable changes from the Wednesday edition.

Good news first!

Tight end Sam LaPorta upgraded from out on Wednesday to being a limited participant on Thursday. The All-Pro is still dealing with the knee injury he suffered in Week 18. LaPorta has played in both playoff games and is expected to do so again, barring any setbacks.

Now for the negative…

Special teams standout Chase Lucas sat out with an undisclosed illness. Lucas has been fantastic as the gunner on special teams since returning to the Lions after being cut during the season.

Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson and Kalif Raymond all remained out. Ragnow is the only one of that trio who projects to be available to play in San Francisco on Sunday.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone and wideout Josh Reynolds were limited for the second day in a row. Anzalone has been playing through broken ribs. Reynolds is also dealing with a rib injury.

