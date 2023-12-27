Lions injury report: Taylor Decker sits out practice with injury

One day after being listed as a limited participant in the Lions walkthrough, left tackle Taylor Decker was downgraded on Wednesday. Decker was out for the second practice of the week in advance of Saturday night’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Decker sat out with a groin issue. It’s a difficult injury to recover from quickly, and Decker is trending in the wrong direction.

Tight end Brock Wright remains out with a hip injury. Wright is the only other Lions player currently on the active roster who had any limitation in practice on Wednesday.

Two players aiming to return from injured reserve, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and FB Jason Cabinda, were listed as limited practice participants. Both are eligible to be activated this week but remain on I.R. at this point.

