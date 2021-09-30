Lions injury report: Still no Trey Flowers in Thursday’s session

The Detroit Lions produced an injury list for Thursday that didn’t require any editing from the day before. Once again, starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers sat out the practice session completely, while three other Lions remained as limited participants.

Flowers missed the Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens with injuries to both his shoulder and knee. Charles Harris got the start in Flowers’ spot, and Julian Okwara also saw his reps increase against the Ravens. That figures to remain the same for Sunday’s trip to Chicago to face the 1-2 Bears.

Michael Brockers and Romeo Okwara each remained limited in practice with listed shoulder injuries. Running back D’Andre Swift is still limited with his groin issue, which is a case of the Lions working with load management for the young runner.

The final injury report and game designation comes after Friday’s practice.