Lions injury report to start Week 9: 7 players out, 4 more limited in practice

The first official Detroit Lions practice participation injury report for Week 9 is another longer list of players than hoped for. As is becoming the custom for the injury-ravaged Lions, over 10 players on the 53-man roster were either out or limited in Wednesday’s session.

Seven players sat out the practice, though not all were injury-related. Right tackle Penei Sewell was absent for personal reasons.

Most notable among those missing are RB D’Andre Swift and TE Brock Wright. Swift is once again sidelined by ankle and shoulder issues. Despite playing over 30 snaps in Sunday’s loss to Miami, Swift did not appear physically or mentally ready to play and it showed in his performance. Wright, now the team’s starting TE after the T.J. Hockenson trade, is in the concussion protocol. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated before practice that Wright was doing well and should progress through the protocol in time to be cleared to play against the Packers on Sunday.

Four more players were limited in practice, including starting C Frank Ragnow (foot) and WR Josh Reynolds (back).

The full list, courtesy of the Lions:

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire